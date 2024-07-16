Dem Pollster Greenberg: Biden Will 'Lose Everything'

Democrats will "lose everything" in the November election with President Joe Biden remaining atop the party's national ticket, according to a veteran Democratic Party pollster.

Pollster Stanley Greenberg has sent repeated memos to Biden's team in attempts to convince the president he should step aside as the Democrats' presumptive presidential nominee.

One person summed up Greenberg's overall message by saying, "Lose everything." Another person simply said the memos were, "Devastating," according to CNN.

Democrats have been in turmoil over the 81-year-old Biden's status as the party's presidential nominee since his debate against former President Donald Trump on June 27, when the president seemed lost and unintelligible at times.

Biden has insisted he will stay in the race, and the Democrats' infighting has been overshadowed in the news the past several days by the assassination attempt on Trump, 78, at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The latest YouGov poll, conducted for The Times and SAY24, found that Trump leads Biden in all seven crucial swing states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Besides supporting Trump for the presidency, Republicans are looking to take control of the U.S. Senate and also retain a majority in the House.

The New York Times reported that, as the GOP convention began in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, Democrats found themselves "in a state of suspended animation and dread that the election could be tilting further away from President Biden."

"The vibe is grim," said Third Way's Matt Bennett, co-founder of the Democrat think tank that has supported Biden, the Times reported. "I haven't talked to a single Democrat who is like, 'Things are fine.' It's universal."

Greenberg has sent several recent memos analyzing internal polling he says shows Biden's position continuing to deteriorate, CNN reported.

Some Democrat lawmakers are lobbying privately and urging Biden advisers to weigh the damage to the president's legacy if the party loses the presidency, the House and the Senate in the election.

One congressional party member told CNN some top Biden aides get "the depth of this" but believe the situation can be turned around.