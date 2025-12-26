Trump Not Ready to Back Israel on Somaliland Move

President Donald Trump said Friday he is not ready to embrace Israel's recognition of Somaliland's independence, saying the matter remains "under study."

He said that he will review the issue ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Florida on Monday.

Israel earlier Friday became the first country to formally recognize Somaliland's independence from Somalia, a decision Netanyahu hailed as historic and tied to expanded cooperation under the Abraham Accords framework.

"I'll communicate to President Trump your willingness and desire to join the Abraham Accords," Netanyahu told Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi during a video call announcing the diplomatic breakthrough.

In a phone interview with the New York Post, Trump said U.S. recognition is not imminent and will require further review as he prepares to meet with Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

He described the issue as complex and he plans to focus talks on other priorities, including Gaza and the ceasefire.

"Just say, 'No, comma, not at this ...,' " Trump told the Post before modifying his answer on recognizing Somaliland, "Just say no."

"Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?" Trump added.

Trump appeared unimpressed by the Muslim-majority territory's offer to join the Abraham Accords — through which Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates established relations with Israel — and by Somaliland's reported offer of land for a U.S. naval base near the mouth of the Red Sea.

"Everything is under study," Trump said. "We'll study it.

"I study a lot of things and always make great decisions, and they turn out to be correct."

Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, the chief of U.S. Africa Command, visited Somaliland last month, raising local hopes for closer ties with Washington.

One of Trump's closest allies in Congress, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., is the sponsor of the Republic of Somaliland Independence Act. In August, another Trump ally, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote a letter to the president urging his administration to formally recognize Somaliland.

Trump has spent recent weeks criticizing Somalia and Somali citizens accused of defrauding U.S. taxpayers in Minnesota, allegations state officials have linked to oversight failures under Democrat Gov. Tim Walz.

Somalia strongly rejects recognition and considers Somaliland part of its sovereign territory. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a Somalia native who opposes autonomy for the northern region, said, "As long as I'm in Congress, no one will take over the seas belonging to the nation of Somali," according to the Post.

The breakaway region has developed strong relations with neighboring Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates, while countries including Egypt and Turkey have opposed its independence.

Trump said in August that he was considering granting Somaliland recognition, according to the Post, telling reporters at the time, "We're looking into that right now. Good question, actually.

"And another complex one, as you know. But we're working on that right now — Somaliland."