Trump: Ukrainian Refugee's Blood on Democrats' Hands

President Donald Trump reacted Monday night to the fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte, North Carolina, saying that "her blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail."

Iryna Zarutska, 23, was stabbed to death Aug. 22 on a light rail line in Charlotte's South End.

Police have identified the suspect in her death as Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Brown has a long history of criminal charges, including felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats. Almost all of those charges were dropped, The Charlotte Observer reported.

"I have seen the horrific video of a beautiful, young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious War in Ukraine, and was innocently riding the Metro in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was brutally ambushed by a mentally deranged lunatic," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The perpetrator was a well-known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on CASHLESS BAIL in January, a total of 14 TIMES. What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP.

"The blood of this innocent woman can literally be seen dripping from the killer's knife, and now her blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail, including Former Disgraced Governor and 'Wannabe Senator' Roy Cooper. North Carolina, and every State, needs LAW AND ORDER, and only Republicans will deliver it!"

The White House also released a statement Monday, calling Brown a "deranged monster" who "had been arrested again and again for violent crimes spanning more than a decade."

"Despite that lengthy rap sheet, mental health issues, and forfeiting bonds on three occasions, a Democrat judge released him back on the streets following his most recent arrest in January — free to slaughter an innocent woman just months later," the White House said.

Trump took aim at the mainstream media, accusing it of burying the story. He also gave a shoutout to former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley, who likely will face off against Cooper next year for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat.

"Additionally, where is the outrage from the Mainstream Media on this horrible tragedy?" Trump wrote. "VOTE FOR MICHAEL WHATLEY FOR UNITED STATES SENATE, HE WON'T LET THIS HAPPEN AGAIN!"