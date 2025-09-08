Danielle Alvarez to Newsmax: Roy Cooper, Dems 'Soft on Crime'

Danielle Alvarez, senior adviser with the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax on Monday that "soft-on-crime policies" are to blame for the murder of a Ukrainian immigrant on a train in North Carolina last month.

Authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina, have charged Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, with first-degree murder for allegedly fatally stabbing Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who fled to America after Russia invaded her country, while on the city’s light rail system.

According to police, Brown was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia, is currently homeless, and has a criminal record with 14 arrests on charges of assault, felony larceny, and making threats, and was imprisoned on charges of armed robbery from 2014 to 2020.

Alvarez told "National Report" on Monday, "It is such a shame what we saw happen with a 14-time career criminal, Decarlos Brown Jr."

She went on to blame former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, saying he was "soft on crime" during his time in office.

"It's a trend that he's following national Democrats on. You know, it was two or three months prior to Decarlos Brown Jr. being released from prison that Roy Cooper signed an executive order to reimagine public safety. It was after Brown Jr., this murderer was released from prison, that Roy Cooper released another 3,500 criminals."

She said, "Our communities deserve better. We deserve safety. I am so grateful for the leadership of President Trump, who has stepped in blue-run cities and blue-run states" by ordering the National Guard to Washington, D.C., and Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Marines to Los Angeles.

Alvarez continued: "Look at the success of the National Guard in Washington, D.C. President Trump received a thank you from the mayor of D.C., Muriel Bowser, as a result of his efforts. And we really need to look at the leadership of Republicans on this and President Trump on this, because we need to make our communities safer. The soft on crime policies no longer work."

