Ukraine Monitoring N.C. Stabbing Death

The Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, D.C., confirmed to Newsweek on Monday that it "has been in close contact" with the family of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian fatally stabbed in Charlotte, North Carolina. The embassy also said it has been coordinating with local law enforcement about the case.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Ukrainian citizen Iryna Zarutska," the embassy stated.

"Since Aug. 22, when this tragic incident occurred, the Embassy of Ukraine has been in close contact with Ms. Zarutska's family and continues to provide them with all necessary consular support during this difficult time," the statement continued.

"The Embassy is also in ongoing communication with local U.S. law enforcement authorities, specifically the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which is actively investigating the case."

The brutal murder of Zarutska is coming under increased scrutiny from many Republican leaders, including President Donald Trump, who referenced the case Sunday while talking with reporters.

Trump has been especially critical of urban crime amid Democrat leadership. An adviser to Trump told Axios on Monday, "This is exactly what [the president is] talking about, and it's going to be an issue he's going to highlight. This is not just about North Carolina. Other campaigns will deal with this."