WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ukraine | iryna zarutska | murder | trump | crime | north carolina

Ukraine Monitoring N.C. Stabbing Death

By    |   Monday, 08 September 2025 03:00 PM EDT

The Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, D.C., confirmed to Newsweek on Monday that it "has been in close contact" with the family of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian fatally stabbed in Charlotte, North Carolina. The embassy also said it has been coordinating with local law enforcement about the case.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Ukrainian citizen Iryna Zarutska," the embassy stated.

"Since Aug. 22, when this tragic incident occurred, the Embassy of Ukraine has been in close contact with Ms. Zarutska's family and continues to provide them with all necessary consular support during this difficult time," the statement continued.

"The Embassy is also in ongoing communication with local U.S. law enforcement authorities, specifically the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which is actively investigating the case."

The brutal murder of Zarutska is coming under increased scrutiny from many Republican leaders, including President Donald Trump, who referenced the case Sunday while talking with reporters.

Trump has been especially critical of urban crime amid Democrat leadership. An adviser to Trump told Axios on Monday, "This is exactly what [the president is] talking about, and it's going to be an issue he's going to highlight. This is not just about North Carolina. Other campaigns will deal with this."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, D.C., confirmed to Newsweek on Monday that it "has been in close contact" with the family of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian fatally stabbed in Charlotte, North Carolina. The embassy also said it has been coordinating with local law...
ukraine, iryna zarutska, murder, trump, crime, north carolina
205
2025-00-08
Monday, 08 September 2025 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved