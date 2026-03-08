Trump Leaves Open Ground Troop Role in Iran

President Donald Trump said Saturday he would not rule out sending U.S. troops into Iran, explicitly leaving open the possibility of a ground mission to secure Iranian nuclear material as he signaled the conflict could widen.

Speaking aboard Air Force One as he returned to Florida from Dover Air Force Base, Trump said any deployment of American "boots on the ground" would come only for a "very good reason."

Pressed on whether U.S. forces might be used inside Iran, he said that if such a mission ever happened, Iranian forces would be so decimated they would not be able to fight effectively on the ground.

Trump then pointed to one possible purpose for such a deployment: securing Iran's nuclear material.

He said that option had not been discussed in detail, but described it as "something we could do later" and "a great thing" if needed. The comment pushed beyond airstrikes and other standoff military actions, suggesting Trump is leaving open a more direct U.S. role if the conflict deepens.

He also made clear he was not ready to define an endpoint. Asked how long the mission might last, Trump replied, "Whatever it takes."

At the same time, Trump said additional attacks remained possible.

He said the United States could hit more Iranian military targets and personnel, though he added that no final decision had been made. He portrayed Iran's military as badly damaged and said its missile production and launcher capacity had been sharply reduced.

Still, Trump stopped short of embracing every escalatory option.

He said he opposed arming Kurdish forces that could serve as potential ground partners, saying he did not want to make the conflict more complex than it already is.

Trump paired the warning of possible escalation with a renewed demand for Iran's "unconditional surrender."

He cast an apology by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to neighboring Arab states that had come under fire as a sign of weakness. But the broader threat to regional allies remained unresolved, with the United Arab Emirates coming under repeated fire Saturday.

Asked about reports that Russia may be helping Iran identify U.S. assets that could be targeted, Trump said he had "no indication whatsoever."

Steve Witkoff, the president's Middle East envoy, said he hoped Moscow was not aiding Tehran. Trump said any such assistance would not matter because, in his view, the Iranians were already overwhelmed.

After marking the first American deaths in the conflict at Dover, Trump closed on a somber note, calling the loss of life "a sad part of war" and "the bad part of war."

Reuters contributed to this report.