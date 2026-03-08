WATCH TV LIVE

iran israel us march 8 2026

Iranian Drone Damages Desalination Plant in Bahrain

Sunday, 08 March 2026 03:00 AM EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian drone attack caused “material damage” to a desalination plant, Bahrain said Sunday morning.

It was the first time an Arab country has reported Iran targeting a desalination plant during the nine-day war.

Hundreds of desalination plants sit along the Persian Gulf coast, and the Arab countries in the region rely heavily on the facilities for their drinking water.

