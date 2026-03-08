Iranian Drone Damages Desalination Plant in Bahrain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian drone attack caused “material damage” to a desalination plant, Bahrain said Sunday morning.
It was the first time an Arab country has reported Iran targeting a desalination plant during the nine-day war.
Hundreds of desalination plants sit along the Persian Gulf coast, and the Arab countries in the region rely heavily on the facilities for their drinking water.
