The Latest: Israeli Strikes Kill 12 More People in Lebanon. Oil Storage Facility in Tehran Targeted

Israel has struck southern Lebanon and Beirut again early Sunday and killed 12 more people, the Lebanese health ministry said, as the war in the Middle East keeps escalating.

Israeli officials said the strikes targeted commanders of the Lebanese branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised “many surprises” for the next phase of the conflict.

Meanwhile, two border guards in Kuwait were killed when a swarm of missiles and drones hit the Gulf country.

On Saturday, an Israeli attack hit an oil storage facility in Tehran, which sent up pillars of fire that could be seen in Associated Press video as a glow against the night sky. It appeared to be the first time a civil industrial facility has been targeted in the war.

The war, which erupted on Feb. 28 after joint U.S.-Israeli strikes hit Iran, has so far killed at least 1,230 people in the Islamic Republic, more than 300 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials.

Here is the latest:

It is the first time an Arab country says Iran has targeted a desalination plant during the nine-day war.

Hundreds of desalination plants sit along the Persian Gulf coast, and the Arab countries in the region rely heavily on the facilities for their drinking water

Israel’s military said on Sunday that it had struck a series of fighter jets that pre-revolutionary Iran purchased from the United States.

The fleet of F-14s parked at Isfahan Airport, south of Tehran, was a pillar of the Iranian air force and historically used to defend its airspace.

The Israeli military did not say whether the jets were destroyed. It also said it had struck detection and air defense systems.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry provided the information.

The shrapnel fell over a university building in Muharraq city in Bahrain Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Interior Ministry said fragments of a missile also caused material damage.