Trump Team Outlines Perks for Inauguration Donors

High-end donors for Donald Trump's second inauguration reportedly will receive perks, including separate dinners with the president-elect and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, as well as tickets to other exclusive events.

Trump is raising money for his inauguration in increments as high as $2 million, The New York Times reported.

There are no limits on the donations that can be made to the Trump committee, but gifts of $200 or more are disclosed to the Federal Election Commission.

A schedule of inaugural-related events was released to donors Monday, The Hill reported.

A flier titled "Trump Vance Inaugural Committee Benefits" includes five tiers of benefits and lists the perks of donating $1 million or raising $2 million for the event.

The largest package includes access to a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" on Saturday with "high-profile speakers."

Donors who reach that elite level receive as many as a half-dozen tickets to eight inaugural events from Jan. 17-20, The Times reported.

Other highlights for the elite donors and fundraisers include:

A reception with cabinet picks.

Dinner with Vance and his wife, Usha, on Jan. 18.

An interfaith service on Jan. 19.

An "elegant and intimate" dinner with Trump and his wife, Melania, on Jan. 19.

Six tickets each to attend a black-tie "Starlight Ball" with the Trumps and Vances on Monday night.

There is a Jan. 10 deadline to RSVP.

Committee members who give $500,000 or raise $1 million receive four tickets to access a Saturday rally and Cabinet reception, the Sunday service and candlelight dinner, and the Monday ball.

Committee members who give $250,000 or raise $500,000 would have access to the same events but with two tickets.

Steven Witkoff, a billionaire real estate mogul who has given nearly $2 million to Trump's political causes over the past decade, and former Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler are leading the inauguration committee. Witkoff has been named Trump's special envoy to the Middle East.

The Trump-Vance inauguration committee is structured as a political nonprofit for tax purposes.

Trump's first inaugural committee raised $107 million in 2016 and 2017.