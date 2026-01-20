Trump Urges ICE, DHS to Publicize Criminal Arrests

President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to more aggressively publicize their arrests of violent criminal illegal aliens, stating that federal immigration enforcement is saving lives and deserves greater public support.

"The Department of Homeland Security and ICE must start talking about the murderers and other criminals that they are capturing and taking out of the system. They are saving many innocent lives!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump said DHS and ICE should highlight the "numbers, names, and faces" of criminals taken into custody, including murderers and repeat offenders, to counter criticism of the agencies and bolster public confidence in their work.

"The people will start supporting the Patriots of ICE," Trump wrote, accusing "highly paid troublemakers, anarchists, and agitators" of undermining law enforcement efforts.

Trump singled out Minnesota, saying the state is home to "thousands of vicious animals" who have contributed to crime, while also pointing to what he described as historically strong national crime statistics.

The comments came as the Trump administration ramps up deportations and interior enforcement, with DHS and ICE prioritizing the removal of illegal aliens with criminal records.

Tensions have been especially high in Minneapolis, where stepped-up federal immigration operations have sparked protests and clashes with local leaders. City officials have blamed the enforcement surge for unrest and community disruption, while the White House has defended the actions as necessary to restore law and order.

Trump's post coincided with the one-year anniversary of his second term, with the administration citing record deportations and a significant decrease in illegal border crossings.