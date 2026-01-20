Trump Admin Deports 540,000 Over Past Year

President Donald Trump hailed the first year of his second administration and its successes Sunday night on the eve of his inauguration anniversary, as The New York Times highlighted the mass deportation effort that has removed roughly 540,000 immigrants to date.

The analysis estimated about 230,000 people were arrested and deported from within the United States, another 270,000 were removed after being apprehended at the border, and roughly 40,000 accepted stipends to "self-deport."

That brings the total number of deportations since Trump took office to about 540,000 in one year.

"The number of deportations from interior arrests since Mr. Trump took office is already higher than the total during the entire four years of the Biden administration," the Times analysis read. "It offers the clearest measure of the impact of Mr. Trump's immigration crackdown and expansive efforts to fulfill his campaign promise to deport millions of people.

"At the same time, the number of people trying to cross the Southwest border has fallen to record lows. As a result, far fewer people were arrested and deported from the border than in the preceding few years."

The Department of Homeland Security cited higher overall figures in December, reporting that more than 2.5 million immigrants had left the U.S. because of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, including an estimated 1.9 million self-deportations and more than 622,000 deportations.

"In less than a year, President Trump has delivered some of the most historic and consequential achievements in presidential history — and this administration is just getting started," Secretary Kristi Noem wrote in a statement.

"Under President Trump's leadership, we are making America safe again and putting the American people first. In record-time we have secured the border, taken the fight to cartels, and arrested thousands upon thousands of criminal illegal aliens. Though 2025 was historic, we won't rest until the job is done."

That DHS memo outlined these toplines:

-Border crossings were down 93% year-over-year.

-Illegal alien apprehensions at the Southwest border are down to an average of 245 per day.

-From May through November, seven consecutive months, the United States Border Patrol (USBP) released zero illegal aliens into the country.

-Under the Trump administration, there have been 73,329 total apprehensions along the Southwest border, 53% fewer than the monthly average of 155,485 during the Biden administration.

"Just one year into his second term, President Trump has delivered more results for the American people than any president in history," Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters wrote in a statement. "He's reversing the damage of Biden's far-left agenda by bringing prices down, unleashing American energy, securing the border, and rebuilding our military.

"Families are finally getting relief, our communities are safer, and America is respected again on the world stage. President Trump is putting America first every single day, and this is only the beginning — the best is still ahead."

A recent Congressional Budget Office report found that the number of people in the country without legal status fell by about 360,000 last year.

Another study from the Brookings Institution estimated the overall foreign-born population may have declined by up to 295,000 for the year.

The analyses and reports come as leftist "agitators" have stirred up unrest in Minnesota, protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

"In Minnesota, there is too much media attention on ICE, who have removed some of the worst murderers and criminals in the World, people let into our Country by Crooked Joe Biden's horrendous Open Border Policy, and not enough attention paid to the staggering sums of money stolen from the State by corrupt Minnesota politicians!" Trump lamented in a Truth Social post Monday.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.