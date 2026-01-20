Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: ICE Protests Used to Mask Fraud in Minnesota

Protests targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota are being used to divert attention from massive fraud and corruption in the state, Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax on Tuesday, accusing Democrats of deliberately fueling anti-law enforcement sentiment to shield political allies from scrutiny.

The New York Republican echoed President Donald Trump's recent comments on Truth Social, where he argued that media focus on ICE enforcement actions has overshadowed what he called staggering financial misconduct by Minnesota politicians.

"I think that's the whole point of all these protests," Tenney said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." They "are being ginned up to distract everyone from the tremendous fraud, abuse, and waste we've seen in Minnesota."

Tenney added that "people are now starting to look in their own states like New York and California and everywhere to eradicate this, but the Democrats are part of this operation."

She accused Democrat leaders in Minnesota — including Rep. Ilhan Omar, Gov. Tim Walz, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey — of amplifying outrage over ICE operations while remaining silent on corruption allegations.

"You see them screaming and yelling about ICE," Tenney said. "Where do we come up with this unlawful behavior against people who are serving in law enforcement?"

Tenney framed the backlash against ICE as part of a broader effort by Democrats to weaken policing nationwide, linking the current protests to earlier calls to defund police departments.

"This is more of the demoralize and defund the police movement that started years ago," she said. "Now, it's on steroids, and it's going directly after ICE."

Tenney argued that ICE agents are carrying out lawful duties by targeting violent offenders — including alleged murderers, rapists, drug traffickers, and human traffickers — and said political interference only makes communities less safe.

"All ICE and CBP [Customs and Border Protection] are doing is their job," she said. "And instead of supporting them, Democrats want to get in the way."

The congresswoman reiterated that sustained focus on protests and enforcement actions risks obscuring what she characterized as deeper systemic corruption, an outcome she said benefits political leaders under investigation rather than the public.

"This distraction helps protect the people who don't want the truth to come out," Tenney said.

