Israel Heritage Foundation: Trump to Honor Oct. 7 Victims

In an act of remembrance, the Israel Heritage Foundation announced Sunday that former President Donald Trump will pay tribute to the victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre by visiting the gravesite of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson in Queens, New York.

"As the world observes the 10 days of reflection between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, President Trump's visit highlights the significance of prayer and unity," the foundation's Rabbi Katz wrote. "The Rebbe's enduring legacy inspires millions globally, promoting compassion, community service, and interfaith dialogue. His wisdom resonates with diverse leaders and individuals, transcending Jewish communities."

The visit comes as Trump intensifies his outreach efforts amid the close of the 2024 presidential campaign.