Trump Vows No More Federal Funds for Harvard

President Donald Trump has lashed out at the federal judge overseeing Harvard's attempt to restore billions of dollars in federal grants, and although he predicted the government will lose the case, he vowed to appeal and cut the Ivy League institution off from any further funds.

Oral arguments began Monday in Boston for Harvard's lawsuit seeking to restore about $2.6 billion in research funding cut by the Trump administration, which is demanding the university abide by a number of conditions, such as addressing on-campus antisemitism and external oversight of hiring and admissions.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs is also overseeing Harvard's lawsuit against the administration's block on foreign student visas, issuing a preliminary injunction last month against the administration's plan.

"The Harvard case was just tried in Massachusetts before an Obama appointed Judge," Trump wrote Monday in a post on Truth Social. "She is a TOTAL DISASTER, which I say even before hearing her Ruling. She has systematically taken over the various Harvard cases and is an automatic 'loss' for the People of our Country!"

Trump then took aim at Harvard's endowment of approximately $52 billion, the nation's highest for an academic institution, according to Forbes.

"Harvard has $52 Billion Dollars sitting in the Bank, and yet they are anti-Semitic, anti-Christian, and anti-America," Trump wrote. "Much of this money comes from the U.S.A., all to the detriment of other Schools, Colleges, and Institutions, and we are not going to allow this unfair situation to happen any longer."

Trump then questioned why Burroughs was assigned another case involving Harvard, given that most cases are randomly assigned.

Similar questions were raised about U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who was assigned several cases in the District of Columbia related to the Trump administration, such as using the Alien Enemies Act for mass deportations, and the handling of the Signal app.

"How did this Trump-hating Judge get these cases?" Trump wrote. "When she rules against us, we will IMMEDIATELY appeal, and WIN. Also, the Government will stop the practice of giving many Billions of Dollars to Harvard, much of which had been given without explanation. It is a longtime commitment to Fairness in Funding Education, and the Trump Administration will not stop until there is VICTORY. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Newsmax has reached out to Harvard for comment.