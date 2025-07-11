Report: Harvard Mulls Creating Conservative Studies Center

Harvard University, facing scrutiny by the Trump administration over campus antisemitism and its liberal leanings, has discussed creating a conservative scholarship body similar to the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

A spokesman for Harvard told The Wall Street Journal an initiative under discussion “will ensure exposure to the broadest ranges of perspectives on issues, and will not be partisan, but rather will model the use of evidence-based, rigorous logic and a willingness to engage with opposing views.” He added the school has been accelerating efforts to set up the initiative, which would “promote and support viewpoint diversity.”

The cost of creating such a center could run between $500 million and $1 billion, the Journal reported Friday, citing a person familiar with Harvard’s thinking.

A 2024 survey by Harvard found that only one-third of the college’s graduating class felt comfortable discussing controversial topics, and a 2023 survey by the Harvard Crimson student newspaper found that just 3% of faculty at Harvard College identified as politically conservative, the Journal reported.

In May, Harvard President Alan Garber reportedly admitted that a lack of conservatives and fear of voicing “unpopular” opinions on campus are problems the Ivy League institution needs to address.

“In my view, the federal government is saying that we need to address antisemitism in particular, but it has raised other issues, and it includes claims that we lack viewpoint diversity,” Garber said when asked about the Trump administration’s decision to freeze billions of dollars in federal grants resulting from antisemitism on campus.

Harvard and the Trump administration have been at odds for months over the school’s federal funding and autonomy, after the government accused it of tolerating antisemitism and promoting what the White House viewed as discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. In addition to freezing billions of dollars in federal funding, the administration has threatened the school’s tax-exempt status and targeted its ability to enroll international students.

The Crimson reported Friday that Harvard leadership this week began dismantling some of its DEI apparatus along with shuttering websites that support LGBTQ students, minority students, and women. The Crimson reported the changes gave the impression that Harvard was working to remake its public approach to DEI, and that university leaders have spoken privately about the potential of new talks with the administration on moving forward.

On Wednesday, however, the Department of Education said it was challenging Harvard’s accreditation for failing to address harassment of Jewish students on campus. The Department of Homeland Security also was issuing a subpoena relating to alleged misconduct on Harvard’s campus by foreign students.