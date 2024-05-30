WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Schmitt: Trump Verdict 'Travesty' For Rule of Law

By    |   Thursday, 30 May 2024 06:06 PM EDT

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., former Missouri Attorney General, said Thursday that former President Donald Trump's guilty verdict in his New York criminal trial was a "travesty" for the rule of law and the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes when a Manhattan jury found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover a $130,00 payment made by disgraced former attorney Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"What happened in New York is a travesty for the rule of law and our Constitution," Schmitt said in a statement obtained by Newsmax. "Democrats have opened Pandora's Box and have fully weaponized the judicial process against President Trump — this was a Soviet-style show trial of Joe Biden's chief political adversary that has irreparably cheapened the American judicial system.

"President Trump will be vindicated on appeal and the American people will reject this unprecedented lawfare in November."

