Ala. Sen. Tuberville: 'Very Dark Day in American History'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and biased Judge Juan Merchan achieved their shared goal Thursday of convicting former President Donald Trump, calling it a "very dark day in American history."

Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes when a New York jury found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover a $130,00 payment made by disgraced former attorney Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"It's a very dark day in American history," Tuberville said in a statement obtained by Newsmax. "This ‘trial' was a political witch hunt from the start. The fact that the Biden campaign staged a press conference outside the court tells you everything you need to know.

"Liberal activist Alvin Bragg and Biden-donor Judge Merchan had a shared goal: to put President Trump behind bars. Whether you consider the lopsided jury, the gag order issued to silence only President Trump, the prosecution's failure to outline the alleged underlying crimes, or the lack of a unanimous verdict required for conviction, this trial was a complete joke and a massive misuse of taxpayer dollars."

Tuberville, who attended court proceedings earlier this month as a show of support for Trump, called the trial "pure election interference" intended to prevent Trump from defeating President Joe Biden in November's election.

"The American people will see through it," Tuberville said. "We can't have a two-tier justice system. If we don't return to our Constitution, which guarantees every U.S. citizen the right to free speech and the right to a fair trial by an impartial jury, we are no better than Venezuela or Communist China."