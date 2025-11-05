Trump Has Raised Nearly $2B Since Returning to Office

President Donald Trump has raised nearly $2 billion from corporate donors since returning to the White House for his second term, according to sources familiar with his fundraising operation.

The West Wing war chest will reportedly help finance the president's political committees, Washington construction projects, and festivities celebrating the nation's 250th birthday.

Trump aides told Axios that no president has ever raised so much money so quickly, stressing that "he's not stopping."

On Wednesday, the president hosted GOP senators for a breakfast meeting at the White House, which was expected to focus on strategy ahead of next year's congressional midterms, in addition to the ongoing government shutdown.

One source with knowledge of the matter told Axios that "the midterms are paid for" as a result of Trump's massive fundraising haul.

The president's fundraising efforts began with his inaugural ball in January, before shifting to his MAGA Inc. super PAC and Secure America political nonprofit, according to the outlet. Most recently, the focus of Trump's fundraising zeal has been on the new White House ballroom, which is currently under construction.

"He over-fundraised for the ballroom, about $350 million," a second source said.

Trump's enthusiasm for the ballroom has reportedly been overshadowed by his focus on building a new arch at the entrance to Washington, D.C. The architectural feature would be located at the end of Arlington Memorial Bridge, which leads to Arlington National Cemetery.

According to Axios, the estimated cost of the project is $100 million.

"It's what he's talking about," the president's confidant said, recalling a recent conversation with Trump as he considered models of arches in various sizes.

"There's a small arch. A middle arch. A large arch," the confidant told the outlet. "And he likes the large one, of course, as long as it's big and gold and white."

As America's 250th anniversary approaches next July 4, Trump will likely look to donors to fund the celebration.

"He's coming for more," the president's confidant said, noting that the "sky's the limit."

Newsmax has reached out to the White House for comment.