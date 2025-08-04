Dems Build $10M Social Media Army to Sway 2026 Vote

Democrats are launching a multimillion-dollar push to fund social media content creators as part of a $110.5 million fundraising effort aimed at boosting online influence ahead of the 2026 midterms, according to internal Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee material obtained by Breitbart News.

Slides from a recent DCCC donor event outline a strategic plan to raise tens of millions of dollars to shape online political narratives.

The plan earmarks $10 million for social media and content creation, with additional funding directed toward "accountability work" ($20 million), "voter registration" ($15 million), "recruitment" and "primary engagement" ($5 million), and "research" and a "rapid response infrastructure" ($2 million).

One of the initiative's central components is a four-week "social media boot camp" targeting content creators. According to the slide deck, the program will focus on "customized social media evaluation," "platform-specific optimization strategies," "real-time insights on trending content and engagement strategies," and "daily + rapid response content."

The pro-Democrat super PAC ZINC Collective is also listed on the slide, suggesting involvement in the boot camp. ZINC Collective counts among its key advisers Robby Mook, campaign manager for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential bid, and Mike Smith, a former senior adviser to ex-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The new digital push follows months of Republican dominance in the social media space. In June, accounts operated by @TeamTrump, led by GOP strategist Alex Bruesewitz and his firm X Strategies, reportedly outpaced Democratic Party accounts by more than 200 million views on Instagram and TikTok.

Bruesewitz dismissed the Democrat effort as desperate and ineffective.

"It's hilarious and pathetic that Democrats are begging their donors for tens of millions of dollars to try to compete with our online presence, which we maintain on a shoestring budget," he said in a statement to Breitbart. "We don't pay creators to back President [Donald] Trump; his leadership naturally inspires widespread, authentic support."

Another slide titled "5 Reasons to be Optimistic" hints at the type of messaging the DCCC hopes to circulate online. Among them is "The Big Ugly Bill," a framing effort to attack Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which fulfilled key campaign promises following his 2024 election victory.

Additional points in the presentation assert that "Democrats have an enthusiasm advantage and a generic ballot advantage," although recent polling complicates that claim.

A YouGov survey from July 27 shows Democrats with just 33.9% favorability and 62% unfavorable ratings. The GOP fares slightly better, holding a 40.1% favorability rating.

Still, Democrats hold a 2.9-point lead in the RealClearPolling average of the generic 2026 congressional ballot. The DCCC is also emphasizing candidate recruitment and investments in party leadership since 2018 as reasons for optimism heading into the next cycle.