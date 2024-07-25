Trump: FBI Saving 'Radical Left Lunatics'

Former President Donald Trump took the FBI to task Thursday night in a post published on his Truth Social platform, accusing the agency of "saving radical left lunatics."

Trump wrote FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress he wasn't sure if the former commander in chief was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet, during a recent assassination attempt.

"The FBI never even checked!" Trump wrote. "But he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively 'uneventful' – Wrong!"

"That's why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels. His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments – with zero retribution," the post continued.

"No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a 'bullet wound to the ear,' and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America," the post read.