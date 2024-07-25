WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | fbi | radical | left | christopher wray | assassination | attempt

Trump: FBI Saving 'Radical Left Lunatics'

By    |   Thursday, 25 July 2024 10:49 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump took the FBI to task Thursday night in a post published on his Truth Social platform, accusing the agency of "saving radical left lunatics."

Trump wrote FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress he wasn't sure if the former commander in chief was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet, during a recent assassination attempt.

"The FBI never even checked!" Trump wrote. "But he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively 'uneventful' – Wrong!"

"That's why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels. His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments – with zero retribution," the post continued.

"No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a 'bullet wound to the ear,' and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America," the post read.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump took the FBI to task Thursday night in a post published on his Truth Social platform, accusing the agency of "saving radical left lunatics."
donald trump, fbi, radical, left, christopher wray, assassination, attempt, bullet
188
2024-49-25
Thursday, 25 July 2024 10:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved