Rep. Guest to Newsmax: Progressives Who Break Law Should Be Prosecuted

Progressives who break the law should be treated the same as conservatives who break the law, said Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss, on Newsmax.

"We are a nation of laws, and those laws have to be enforced equally regardless of the political views of those individuals who are breaking the law," Guest said Thursday during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," one day after protesters took down an American flag and replaced it with a Palestinian flag at Union Station in Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators also burned an American flag to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress.

U.S. Park Police said at least eight people were arrested outside the train station after failing to disperse. The crowd, police said, "damaged and destroyed park property, including vandalizing statues and fountains, tearing down and burning flags, and starting several small fires."

Guest said justice should happen.

"What we've seen is a two-tiered system where Republicans are prosecuted and where Democrats are, if they're arrested and normally they're not but then a few times that they are, there is no prosecution of those individuals for the violation of law. And Americans are tired of this," he told Salcedo.

"If we're going to be a nation of laws, which is what we were built upon, which is what we were founded on, those laws must be applied equally to everyone, and we cannot go back to what we're seeing now which is it being used as a political tool to punish the conservatives, but yet to give a free pass to the progressives."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com