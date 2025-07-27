Trump: Prosecute Kamala, Beyoncé for Endorsement Payoffs

President Donald Trump continues his verbal – and potential legal – onslaught of the Democrats' use of "political pawns" with both celebrity endorsers and the leftist media being the "arm" of the party.

"I'm looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the presidential election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, $11 million to singer Beyoncé for an endorsement (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), $3 million dollars for 'expenses,' to Oprah, $600,000 to very low rated TV 'anchor,' Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely nothing!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday night. "These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records.

"YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO."

Both former Vice President Kamala Harris, who reportedly spent upward of $2 billion on her failed campaign in just a few months as the Democrats' crowned replacement to former President Joe Biden, and the celebrities enriching themselves off the campaign should be prosecuted, Trump added.

"Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them?" Trump's statement continued. "All hell would break out!

"Kamala, and all of those that received endorsement money, broke the law. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

And complicit media should not be off the hook either in carrying the water for the Democratic Party, according to Trump.

"Networks aren't allowed to be political pawns for the Democrat Party," Trump wrote in an another Truth Social post Saturday night.

"It has become so outrageous that, in my opinion, their licenses could, and should, be revoked! MAGA."

Trump continued to criticize mainstream media's ratings and Democrat election losses.

"Wow, 'Concast's' NBC is down in viewership almost 28% this year," Trump wrote in a third Saturday night Truth Social post. "Their programming is terrible, their management even worse. They are an arm of the Democrat Party, and should be held accountable for that. Likewise, Fake News ABC!!! MAGA"