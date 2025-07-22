Trump Brands Obama for 'Treason': 'He's Guilty' of 'Coup' Attempt

President Donald Trump did not hold back in his latest remarks, pointing to former President Barack Obama as the perpetrator of 2016 election fraud and putting the cloud over his White House successor by coordinating the "coup" attempt.

"He's guilty," Trump told reporters in off-the-cuff remarks from the Oval Office during a Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visit.

"This is treason.

"This was every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election.

"They did things that nobody's ever even imagined, even in other countries.

"You've seen some pretty rough countries," Trump continued, turning to Marcos Jr. "This man has seen some pretty rough countries, but you've never seen anything like it. And we have all of the documents."

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has outlined the roadmap for investigating the Russian collusion conspiracy all the way up to Obama, with potentially more to come.

"From what Tulsi told me, she's got thousands of additional documents coming," Trump continued. "So President Obama, it was his concept, his idea. But he also got it from Crooked Hillary Clinton – crooked as a $3 bill.

"Hillary Clinton and her group, the Democrats, spent $12 million to Christopher Steele to write up a report that was a total fake report. Took two years to figure that out, but it came out that it was a total fake report.

"It was made up fiction, and they used that. The one thing they weren't able to do was to — and probably the only thing I respect about the press in years — is the press refused to write it before the election.

"They refused to put it in. The Steele report was a disaster. All lies, all fabrication, all admitted and admitted fraud."

Trump added the allegation that the investigation Obama — who once joked he would fancy an opportunity to pull the White House puppet strings from behind an earpiece — will ultimately go through the 2020 election into 2024 and beyond with the former President Joe Biden autopen.

"This is like proof, irrefutable proof that Obama was seditious, that Obama was trying to lead a coup," Trump said. "And it was with Hillary Clinton, with all these other people. But Obama headed it up. And, you know, I get a kick when I hear everyone talks about people I've never even heard of. It was this one.

"No, no, it was Obama. He headed it up and it says so right in the papers. Got everything, got everything. This is the biggest scandal in the history of our country. And it really goes on to even the autopen."

Trump said the case is in the hands of Gabbard's releases and eventually the Justice Department, but added he wants to see "very severe consequences" for all of the election fraudsters.

"What they did to this country in 2016, starting in 2016, but going up all the way, going up to 2020 and the election, they tried to rig the election and they got caught," Trump concluded. "And there should be very severe consequences for that.

"You know, when we caught Hillary Clinton, I said, you know what? Let's not go too far here. It's the ex-wife of a president. And I thought it was sort of terrible. And I let her off the hook, and I'm very happy I did."

Trump admitted the gloves are off after the lawfare he had faced from the same Obama-guided group.

"But it's time to start, after what they did to me, and whether it's right or wrong, it's time to go after people," Trump said. "Obama's been caught directly. So people say, 'oh, you know, a group.'

"It's not a group, it's Obama. His orders are on the paper. The papers are signed. The papers came right out of their office. They sent everything to be highly classified.

"Well, the highly classified has been released. And what they did in 2016 and in 2020 is very criminal. It's criminal at the highest level. So that's really the things you should be talking about."