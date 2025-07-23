Rep. Troy Nehls to Newsmax: House Judiciary to Aid Accountability

The House and Senate Judiciary Committees are going to help Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in outlining a plan for the Justice Department to provide accountability for the alleged "coup" attempt under the direction of former President Barack Obama, according to Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

Notably, the Durham Report's investigation of the investigators was released during former President Joe Biden's administration, so there could have been some covering up of damaging information on Obama and Biden officials, but there definitely would not have been any accountability provided by a Biden DOJ, according to Nehls.

"There's enough out there right now that we could present good information to the DOJ for them to look at for potential prosecution with this Russia, Russia, Russia hoax," Nehls, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"We all knew it. We all knew it. But they lie. They continue to lie. They tried to destroy [President] Donald Trump. They tried to destroy him, but we didn't buy it, and the American people certainly didn't buy it."

The House Judiciary Committee investigations under Republican leadership will be tag-teaming the oversight and accountability, along with the Senate.

"It will be a combination of both in the House, it will be the Senate," Nehls said, "as well as oversight.

"We will be double teaming this thing. And what we have done, there is so much record on this over the past couple years as it relates to bringing FBI Director [James] Comey in. We had [special counsel John] Durham in here to talk about his report.

"We get all of these individuals in front of our committees."

The Biden administration had no interest in providing accountability of election interference perpetrators, many of them tied to him for years, Nehls noted.

"Well, you weren't going to get any answers in the last four years from Joe Biden," Nehls said. "They weren't going to do anything here. Matter of fact, over the last four years, we're not even really sure who was running the White House with the autopen scandal and everything else.

"So our country was on fire for four years, and now, we've got Donald Trump in there, and he's extinguished the flames.

"He's doing a hell of a job for America. And the American people certainly appreciate it because President Donald Trump puts the American people first. We're doing very well. We keep winning."

Even the information released during the Biden administration warrants Trump's call for accountability, Nehls concluded.

"So this was election interference – total election interference," he said. "I think the Durham Report exposed a lot of this, and I think people need to be held accountable, whether it's Hillary Clinton, whether it's [former DNI James] Clapper, they all – Comey – they all need to go.

"[House Oversight Committee Chair] James Comer's going to do a good job exposing some of this. And I applaud Tulsi Gabbard for getting into this. We got to do a deep, deep dive into this. Obama, all of them."

