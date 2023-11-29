Trump Rails Against Courthouse Campaigning on Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump, who is the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, took to Truth Social Wednesday morning to rail against government weaponization, election interference and courthouse campaigning.

"I'm 12 Points up on Crooked Joe Biden - But he's got the Justice Department and others suing me wherever and whenever possible - WEAPONIZATION, it's called, and maybe that can make a difference," Trump said on his social media platform. "This has never been done on this scale before, not in our Country, but it opens up a very big and dangerous Pandora's Box. Joe Biden should stop his Election Interfering Thugs before it is too late for him and the rest of the Country."

"As the leader of the Opposition Party, I should not be forced to campaign from inside a courthouse, which is very doable, but not very Democratic or convenient," the former president continued. "This is where they want me to spend my time and money, but is not the way our system is supposed to work. If they filed these cases years ago, which they could have, this would not be a problem. But they want it to be a problem because they are BAD! Voters have, and will, reject it. To ALL Democrats, be careful what you wish for. God Bless America!"

Trump lawyer Alina Habba previously told Newsmax that the four cases prosecutors have against the former president are designed to tie him up with court dates in an effort to keep him off the campaign trail.

"The reason they keep filing [charges] ... is because they don't really care if they win," Habba told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" in September. "They don't really care if these cases have merit. They care about tying him up so that he can't be out there doing what he needs to do on the campaign.

"And if we look at the trial schedule that we have coming, it's literally impossible," she continued. "It's not about the legal team. It's just the people that need to be there — the witnesses, the depositions ... it's impossible, and that's by design.

"But you know, they picked the wrong guy," she added. "He is resilient, he is wealthy, and he is strong — and he loves this country, and it only motivates him and his base."

The former president also alluded to the Tuesday testimony of a Deutsche Bank executive in his New York civil fraud trial.

"The big and respected bank yesterday said the loans were great, they got their money, and that I did nothing wrong," Trump said. "There was no defaults, no 'nothing.' This is a RIGGED AND VICTIMLESS CASE THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER BEEN BROUGHT by the Corrupt New York State Attorney General and her Puppet Judge. Election Interference and WEAPONIZATION of JUSTICE. DISGRACEFUL! VIOLENT CRIME AT AN ALL TIME HIGH, BUSINESSES FLEEING NEW YORK!"

The executive testified that when the bank loaned Trump's company hundreds of millions of dollars, it always adhered to its own guidelines, which include verifying information that potential borrowers provide.

The loans, which were used for projects in Chicago, Florida and Washington, D.C., are at the center of New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million fraud lawsuit against the former president. James contends that Trump and his company defrauded lenders and insurers by overstating the value of his assets and overall net worth on financial statements. The defendants deny any wrongdoing.