Trump Taps Top Prosecutor to Lead National Fraud Fight

President Donald Trump on Wednesday named seasoned federal prosecutor Colin McDonald to lead the Department of Justice’s new National Fraud Enforcement Division.

The role is designed to aggressively tackle large-scale fraud affecting federal programs.

Trump described McDonald as a "tough, smart, and highly respected America First federal prosecutor" in a Truth Social post announcing the nomination.

He said the new position will focus on stopping what his administration has called widespread theft of taxpayer dollars.

"My Administration has uncovered Fraud schemes in States like Minnesota and California, where these thieves have stolen Hundreds of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars," Trump wrote.

"Colin McDonald is a very Smart, Tough, and Highly Respected AMERICA FIRST Federal Prosecutor who has successfully delivered Justice in some of the most difficult and high-stakes cases our Country has ever seen.

"Together, we will END THE FRAUD, and RESTORE INTEGRITY to our Federal Programs."

"Congratulations Colin — STOP THE SCAMS!" Trump wrote.

McDonald has served as an associate deputy attorney general and federal prosecutor in Southern California and Hawaii since 2014, earning praise for a track record that includes winning convictions in a high-profile corruption case against former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, his wife, and two officers, according to the New York Post.

In that case, the defendants were convicted of framing a relative to conceal a theft of $148,000, then spending the money on luxury cars, vacations, and other expensive items, court records show.

Vice President JD Vance and Attorney General Pam Bondi lauded McDonald’s prosecutorial skill and leadership, saying his experience makes him well-suited to lead federal efforts to dismantle fraud networks and recover stolen funds, according to the Post.

Former Southern California U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer, who was McDonald’s boss during Trump’s first term, called him "a career public servant as well as a fearless, strong, and ethical prosecutor," according to the Post.

"I assigned him to a very difficult public corruption case in Hawaii that seriously needed his organizational and legal skills.

"As expected, he was invaluable in resolving the case in a most favorable way," Brewer said.

"Mr. McDonald is exceedingly bright, dedicated, and a great leader. The American people can trust his judgment, his ethics, and will be proud of his work."

The Senate must confirm the nomination.

Details on the specific jurisdiction and authorities of the new enforcement unit have not been completed, but the administration said the division will spearhead efforts to pursue fraud nationwide.