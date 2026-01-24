Trump: Schumer Making Plans for D.C. IndyCar Race 'Very Difficult'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is holding up plans to stage an IndyCar race around the National Mall in August as part of events marking the nation's 250th anniversary, according to President Donald Trump.

"We can't get Schumer. Schumer is making it very difficult," Trump told The New York Post in an exclusive Oval Office sit-down.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is pushing for the race, which would be an unusual event on the National Mall.

The plan would require congressional approval because of a ban on advertising on Capitol grounds, and Trump suggested that issue is at the center of his dispute with Schumer, D-N.Y.

"What's wrong with him? Everybody wants to. Schumer doesn't because he doesn't want to see advertising near the Capitol," the president said.

"The cars have ads. If you didn't, they wouldn't look as good, right? That's the only reason," Trump added.

A spokesman for Schumer said that the senator "has not taken a position on the race and is continuing to review the available information."

The Transportation Department told The New Republic on Friday that "The Grand Prix is an unprecedented opportunity to celebrate our nation's proud racing pedigree, showcase the beauty of the National Mall, and generate millions in critical tourism revenue for the capital.

"We'll keep working with our partners in Congress to outline the positive impacts it will have on the District and correct the record," the department said.

Trump also discussed plans for a UFC fight on the White House South Lawn on June 14, which he said coincides with his 80th birthday.

He called the UFC match one of the highest-profile events planned for the anniversary.

"I've never been involved with something where so many people wanted tickets," Trump said.

Trump said UFC CEO Dana White "is going to have the best fights."

"They're saving all of their championship fights. They are gonna have like 10 of them. I don't know if you're into that. I love it. I think it's great. Those guys are tough," he said.

Trump said he does not plan to play a major role in programming for the event.

"I'm just the landlord," he said.