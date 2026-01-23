Duffy Proposal for National Mall IndyCar Race Draws Capitol Hill Pushback

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is pushing a plan to stage an IndyCar street race on the National Mall next August as part of the America250 celebrations, but the idea is drawing resistance on Capitol Hill, according to a report from Punchbowl News.

Duffy, a former Wisconsin congressman who joined President Donald Trump's Cabinet in 2025, has promoted transportation-themed anniversary projects, including a nationwide "Great American Road Trip" campaign tied to the 250th.

Concepts under review would route the race past some of Washington's most iconic landmarks, beginning near the U.S. Supreme Court and running a full lap around the National Mall, including the Lincoln Memorial.

Organizers have discussed setting up a pit area alongside the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and are targeting Aug. 21, 2026, for the event, people familiar with the discussions said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

The proposal faces a major hurdle: Congress would likely need to pass legislation to allow it. Federal law bars displaying "a sign, placard, or other form of advertisement" on the U.S. Capitol Grounds, and IndyCar vehicles are typically covered with corporate sponsorships, raising questions about whether branding would need to be removed, covered, or specially authorized.

People acquainted with the outreach said the proposal has been shared with aides to the four top congressional leaders, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., but Democrats expressed little enthusiasm, citing concerns about security and logistics in a city that already sees frequent road closures.

Several lawmakers and aides have raised alarms about the strain a high-profile race would place on the U.S. Capitol Police and on already congested roads in and around Washington.

Some Democrats have also pointed to broader political tensions, including frustration over the long-delayed plaque honoring law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, protest. Reporting this month said the completed plaque has not been installed and that its location remains unclear.

Others argue Congress should focus first on healthcare costs. Enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits that lowered premiums for many marketplace consumers expired at the end of 2025 unless extended, fueling a fight over whether to revive the subsidies for 2026 coverage.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Department defended the proposal, saying in a statement: "The Grand Prix is an unprecedented opportunity to celebrate our nation's proud racing pedigree, showcase the beauty of the National Mall, and generate millions in critical tourism revenue for the Capital."

The statement continued, "We'll keep working with our partners in Congress to outline the positive impacts it will have on the District and correct the record."

America250 marks the nation's 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, with federal planners promoting events from 2025 through the anniversary year. With Congress divided and legislative time scarce, the fate of the proposed Grand Prix remains uncertain.