Trump: China Will Not Buy Our Farmland, Energy, Etc.

Former President Donald Trump is set to address the topic of China and its influence on the United States on Monday, a source told the New York Post.

In the days leading up to the election, Trump has vowed to ban Chinese nationals from buying U.S. farmland, energy, technology, and medical supplies companies if he retakes the White House.

Joining Trump at a family farm in rural Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, will be former Long Island Congressman and 2022 gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, along with Ric Grenell, his former ambassador to Germany.

"China's Communist Party is threatening our food supply," Zeldin said. "President Trump understood this threat when he was in the White House. China wants us to be dependent on the supply chain."

The event comes amid recent headlines involving Linda Sun, a former top aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was charged with acting as an agent for the Chinese government, further fueling concerns about Chinese influence in the U.S.