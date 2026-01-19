Trump Cheered at Indiana-Miami National Title Game

President Donald Trump drew cheers Monday night as he attended the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Indiana and Miami.

Trump was spotted in a suite during the pregame festivities with his daughter Ivanka Trump and several of his grandchildren at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.

As the national anthem was performed, the president waved to the crowd, prompting applause from fans inside the packed stadium.

Among his grandchildren in the suite was Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and an incoming University of Miami golfer.

She was seen smiling as cameras focused on the president's box. She wore a cast on her arm after undergoing wrist surgery earlier this month to repair damaged stabilizing tissues.

Ahead of the kickoff, Trump released a statement congratulating both teams on reaching college football's biggest stage.

"Melania and I congratulate the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes on making it to the College Football Playoff National Championship," Trump said.

"God bless the talented players and dedicated coaches, the families who love and support them, and the faithful fans who cheer them on. May the best team win!"

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Miami native and longtime Hurricanes supporter, was also in attendance and was seen on the sidelines with his Secret Service detail.

Rubio was later spotted chatting with former Heisman Trophy winner and ex-NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.