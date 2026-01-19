WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | cheers | indiana | miami | national championship | football | college

Trump Cheered at Indiana-Miami National Title Game

By    |   Monday, 19 January 2026 10:34 PM EST

President Donald Trump drew cheers Monday night as he attended the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Indiana and Miami.

Trump was spotted in a suite during the pregame festivities with his daughter Ivanka Trump and several of his grandchildren at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.

As the national anthem was performed, the president waved to the crowd, prompting applause from fans inside the packed stadium.

Among his grandchildren in the suite was Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and an incoming University of Miami golfer.

She was seen smiling as cameras focused on the president's box. She wore a cast on her arm after undergoing wrist surgery earlier this month to repair damaged stabilizing tissues.

Ahead of the kickoff, Trump released a statement congratulating both teams on reaching college football's biggest stage.

"Melania and I congratulate the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes on making it to the College Football Playoff National Championship," Trump said.

"God bless the talented players and dedicated coaches, the families who love and support them, and the faithful fans who cheer them on. May the best team win!"

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Miami native and longtime Hurricanes supporter, was also in attendance and was seen on the sidelines with his Secret Service detail.

Rubio was later spotted chatting with former Heisman Trophy winner and ex-NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump drew cheers Monday night as he attended the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Indiana and Miami.
donald trump, cheers, indiana, miami, national championship, football, college
230
2026-34-19
Monday, 19 January 2026 10:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved