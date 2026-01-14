Trump, Rubio to Attend College Football Title Game

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to attend Monday night's College Football Playoff championship game at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, a joint appearance that highlights their close political relationship and shared passion for the sport.

The title game will feature the undefeated No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers against No. 10 Miami in what amounts to a home-field environment for the Hurricanes.

Indiana, led by Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Fernando Mendoza, enters the matchup as a strong favorite.

Trump aides say the president has not publicly declared a favorite for the game, though he has offered praise for Mendoza, whose standout season propelled the Hoosiers into championship contention.

Rubio, a Miami native and longtime college football fan, is rooting for the Hurricanes after earning a law degree from the university.

The game carries significant local intrigue. Mendoza, who grew up less than a mile from the Miami campus and dreamed of playing for the Hurricanes before heading to Indiana, has fans on both sides invested in his story.

Miami's Cuban-American community is especially engaged, with some residents torn between rooting for the hometown hero in Mendoza and backing the Hurricanes, whose season has been a point of pride for the region.

Trump and Rubio's shared enthusiasm for football has been evident in recent months and has helped strengthen their political rapport, insiders said. The two leaders have attended games together and frequently discussed the sport amid other administration business.

"They like to bro out over football. It's not all talk about Venezuela," one GOP insider said.

Rubio's public remarks on college football extended into the fall, when he playfully suggested during a White House meeting that Trump might have to "take over" the College Football Playoff selection committee if the Hurricanes were left out of the 12-team setup despite strong credentials.

His comments underscored both his enthusiasm for Miami's bid and the broader playoff debate.

Monday's championship game marks a rare instance of the title contest being played in a participating team's home region.

Indiana's quest for a national title is powered by Mendoza's historic season, which culminated in his receiving college football's highest individual honor.

Adding to the spectacle, global music star Pitbull is scheduled to perform at halftime, further amplifying the festive atmosphere around college football's biggest stage.

With political and athletic storylines converging, the title game is expected to draw massive attention not only for the matchup on the field, but also for the high-profile presence of the president and top U.S. diplomat in the crowd.