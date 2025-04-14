Trump: Ukraine-Russia Fight Is Biden's War, Not Mine

President Donald Trump pointed out Monday on his Truth Social account that the war between Russia and Ukraine began during President Joe Biden's administration.

"The war between Russia and Ukraine is Biden's war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening," Trump wrote, adding that he "had nothing to do with this war" but is working "diligently to get the death and destruction to stop."

"If the 2020 presidential election was not rigged, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible war would never have happened," he continued. "President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin. There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to stop, and fast. So sad!"

On 60 Minutes Sunday, Zelenskyy called on Trump to support Ukraine.

"President Trump, being a strong president of a strong country, must be on Ukraine's side," Zelenskyy said. "I think it is wrong that America wants to be neutral."

Zelenskyy also warned Russian President Vladimir Putin's ultimate goal could result in a World War.

"If we do not stand firm, he [Putin] will advance further," Zelenskyy told CBS News. "It is not just idle speculation; the threat is real. Putin's ultimate goal is to revive the Russian empire and reclaim territories currently under NATO protection. Considering all of this, I believe it could escalate into a world war. There won't be a safe place, there won't be a safe place for [anyone]."