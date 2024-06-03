Trump Campaign Raises $141M in May

Donald Trump's presidential campaign raised $141 million in May, the result of more than 2 million donations, the campaign announced jointly with the Republican National Committee on Monday.

Further, other organizations supporting Trump raised another $150 million, bringing the total haul in May to nearly $300 million.

The Trump campaign total was boosted by the $53 million raised in the 24-hour period after Trump was found guilty in New York in his business records trial, an amount representing more than a third of the total for the month. The surge in donations brought down Trump's donation platform for roughly 30 minutes on the night he was found guilty.

"We are moved by the outpouring of support for President Donald J. Trump. The American people saw right through Crooked Joe Biden's rigged trial, and sent Biden and Democrats a powerful message – the REAL verdict will come on November 5th," said Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles.

Of the 2 million donors, 25% were new to the campaign. The average donation was $70.27, the campaign said.

"The American people saw the Biden Trials for what they are — a sham attempt to keep President Trump away from voters and confined in a courtroom. It didn't work because voters understand the clear contrast between President Trump's record of success and Joe Biden's failures," said RNC Chair Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump. "Unfortunately for Democrats, their rigged political operation has backfired in a historic way, and Republicans are in a stronger position to FIRE Crooked Joe Biden and Make America Great Again by electing President Trump on November 5."

The Biden campaign has not yet announced its May fundraising total after raising $51 million in April.