Trump Launches Grassroots Push After Trial

Former President Donald Trump wasted no daylight in launching his voter outreach campaign after a Manhattan jury on Thursday found him guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with the "hush money" payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

"Trump Force 47," according to The Hill, is a grassroots voter outreach program created out of the combined support of the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The launch occurred just a day after Trump became the first former president to be convicted of a felony — a decision he and his supporters have decried as a result of a "rigged" judicial system.

"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial," Trump said Thursday. "The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people, and they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here."

President Joe Biden responded to the Manhattan jury's decision on Friday, stating that "it's reckless, it's dangerous," and "irresponsible" to call the judicial system rigged "just because they don't like the verdict."

RNC Chair Michael Whatley said that through the voter outreach program, supporters can become a "Trump Force 47 Captain" or get trained as poll watchers.