WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | new york | trial | guilty | convicted | voter | outreach

Trump Launches Grassroots Push After Trial

By    |   Friday, 31 May 2024 07:31 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump wasted no daylight in launching his voter outreach campaign after a Manhattan jury on Thursday found him guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with the "hush money" payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

"Trump Force 47," according to The Hill, is a grassroots voter outreach program created out of the combined support of the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The launch occurred just a day after Trump became the first former president to be convicted of a felony — a decision he and his supporters have decried as a result of a "rigged" judicial system.

"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial," Trump said Thursday. "The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people, and they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here."

President Joe Biden responded to the Manhattan jury's decision on Friday, stating that "it's reckless, it's dangerous," and "irresponsible" to call the judicial system rigged "just because they don't like the verdict."

RNC Chair Michael Whatley said that through the voter outreach program, supporters can become a "Trump Force 47 Captain" or get trained as poll watchers.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump wasted no daylight in launching his voter outreach campaign after a Manhattan jury on Thursday found him guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with the "hush money" payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.
donald trump, new york, trial, guilty, convicted, voter, outreach, campaign
199
2024-31-31
Friday, 31 May 2024 07:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved