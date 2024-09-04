CNN: Biden Admin Accuses Russia of Election Interference

Russia is using state-run media and other online platforms to try to influence this year's presidential election, according to the Biden administration.

The administration plans to accuse the Russians of targeting U.S. voters with disinformation in a sustained effort, CNN reported Wednesday.

The Department of Justice is expected to announce law enforcement action targeting the covert Russian campaign, the outlet reported. The White House will issue a statement publicly condemning the Kremlin's actions.

The Wall Street Journal, citing high-ranking U.S. intelligence officials, in July reported Russia was covertly working to boost former President Donald Trump's 2024 election efforts.

Officials described the activities as covert social media use and other online propaganda.

Last month, U.S. intelligence officials said Iran aimed to be more than just a chaos agent this election cycle.

The Journal reported alleged efforts by Iran to hack Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign and Trump's campaign added to a series of rapid developments that appeared to expose a seemingly widespread and determined effort by Tehran to play a major role in disrupting the November election.

Earlier this month, it was reported that at least three news outlets — Politico, The New York Times and The Washington Post — were leaked confidential material from inside the Donald Trump campaign, including its report vetting J.D. Vance as a vice presidential candidate.

Each outlet refused to reveal any details about what they received.

U.S. officials reportedly also are keeping a close eye on China in regard to election influence and interference.

According to CNN sources, the current Russian disinformation operation is being laundered through both Americans and non-American voices.

RT, the Russian state media network, and Social Design Agency, which the Treasury Department already has sanctioned for allegedly running fake news sites in Europe on behalf of the Kremlin, will be focuses of the DOJ's announcement, the outlet added.

The DOJ forced RT America to register as a foreign agent in 2017 after U.S. intelligence officials said the media outlet contributed to Russian efforts to meddle in the 2016 election.

Attorney General Merrick Garland will host a meeting of the DOJ's Election Threats Task Force on Wednesday afternoon, according to CNN. FBI Director Christopher Wray will be among the senior law enforcement leaders in attendance.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.