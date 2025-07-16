WATCH TV LIVE

Trump to End Fed Funds for Calif. High-Speed Rail Project

Wednesday, 16 July 2025 08:19 PM EDT

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is ending federal funding for California's high-speed rail project.

The announcement followed the release of a Transportation Department report from the Federal Railroad Administration that cited missed deadlines, budget shortfalls and questionable ridership projections.

"Thanks to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, not a SINGLE penny in Federal Dollars will go towards this Newscum SCAM ever again," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, referring to his nickname for Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

