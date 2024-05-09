Bob Good to Newsmax: 'My Opponent Is Demonstrably Dishonest'

House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Thursday that his primary challenger, state Sen. John McGuire, is "demonstrably dishonest" after a former prosecutor wrote a letter to a U.S. attorney asking her to investigate allegations that McGuire listed a deceased person as his campaign treasurer.

McGuire could face an investigation after allegedly listing David Matthew Clemens as his campaign treasurer on his campaign for House of Delegates in 2021 for months after Clemens died in October of that year, according to a letter sent last week to U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber by former prosecuting attorney Matthew Hardin.

State law required the campaign to designate a new treasurer within 10 days, but the letter claims that McGuire's campaign continued to file financial reports with Clemens listed as treasurer for almost 10 months.

Good told "American Agenda" on Thursday, "My opponent is demonstrably dishonest," adding that he heard about the allegations only on Wednesday.

He noted that Hardin's letter "outlines not just the deceased treasurer ... but also an out-of-state treasurer, which is illegal," referring to allegations that an email address listed for Clemens on official reports may actually belong to a Wisconsin-based consultant.

Good also noted that the letter alleges that "state campaign money was being used for federal campaign expenses, which is, of course, illegal," and added that "my understanding is an investigation is ongoing."

Hardin told the Washington Examiner that he has no affiliation with either Good or McGuire, but said he previously lived in Washington, D.C., and was driven to conduct a "deeper dive" into the race after meeting both candidates.

