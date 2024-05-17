Rep. Good: Lawmakers Went to NYC to Say What Trump Couldn't

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said the House Freedom Caucus held a presser outside former President Donald Trump's business records trial in New York City out of protest of the gag order he's under.

"And they've got this gag order against him," Good told Fox News on Friday. "That's why we went up there, so that we could say the things ... this corrupt judge is not allowing him to say."

Joining Good were House Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, and Mike Waltz of Florida; Lauren Boebert of Colorado; Andy Biggs and Eli Crane of Arizona; Andy Ogles of Tennessee; and Ralph Norman of South Carolina.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case, issued a gag order to Trump, barring him from publicly speaking about Merchan's family, witnesses in the case, prosecutors, and court staff.

"This is a judge," Good said, "who seems to get all the high-profile conservative trials up there. And his own daughter is ... raising ... tens of millions of dollars for the Democrat party, off this very trial."

Merchan's daughter, Loren Merchan, is the president of Authentic Campaigns, a Chicago-based consulting firm for Democrat clients. According to the New York Post, two clients of the firm have raised $93 million in campaign donations.