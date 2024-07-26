Michigan Poll: No Black Voters Support Trump

No Black voters support former President Donald Trump in Michigan in a new poll conducted by WDIV/Detroit News.

The survey, conducted among 600 likely Michigan voters July 22-24 after President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, found Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, even at 41%.

Among Black voters, 82.1% said they support Harris compared with none who back Trump; 11.5% said they support Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

It is unclear how many Black people were included in the sample.

The poll has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.