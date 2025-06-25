Trump: Netanyahu Trial Should Be Canceled, Pardon Given

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for Israel to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or cancel his trial on corruption charges.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in Israel on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust – all of which Netanyahu denies. The trial began in 2020 and involves three criminal cases. He has pleaded not guilty.

"Bibi Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State (of Israel)," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that he had learned that Netanyahu was due to appear in court on Monday.

Israeli media have reported that cross-examination of Netanyahu began on June 3 in a Tel Aviv court and was expected to take about a year to complete.

Israeli President Issac Herzog has the power to pardon Netanyahu but has been quoted by Israeli media as saying that a pardon is "not currently on the table." He also said that "no such request had been made," according to the reports.

Trump extolled Netanyahu and said in his post: "It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu."

That appeared to be a reference to U.S. involvement and support for Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear program. Trump announced a ceasefire on Monday.

It was unclear if Trump meant the U.S. could do anything to aid Netanyahu in his legal battle.

The Republican president described the case against the Israeli leader as a "witch hunt," a term Trump has frequently applied to U.S. attempts to prosecute him.