Tags: donald trump | back the blue | indemnify | police

Trump: 'Going to Indemnify Policemen, Law Enforcement'

By    |   Sunday, 10 December 2023 10:49 AM EST

Speaking to one of the most crime-ravaged cities in President Joe Biden's America, former President Donald Trump is vowing a new "law and order" presidential campaign platform that will protect police from legal liability.

"We are going to do something that I will say is slightly controversial but it shouldn't be: We are going to indemnify policemen and precincts and states and cities from being sued," Trump told the New York Young Republicans Club Gala in a speech Saturday night.

"We want them to do their job."

Trump has long railed against the defunding the police movement and "Marxist" attacks on law enforcement, but he is vowing to take his "law and order" platform to a new level, protecting police from lawsuits to protect America's citizens, especially in "Democrat-run cities," Trump vowed.

"Our police and law enforcement has to come back, and they want to come back, and they want to do their job," Trump continued. "And we are going to indemnify them so they don't lose their wife, their family, their pension, and their job.

"We are going to indemnify policemen and law enforcement, and we're going to tell them to get out, we love you, do your job."

The rise in crime is one of President Joe Biden's administration biggest shortcomings, Trump told attendees.

"We are going to do a job that nobody's been able to do, and we're going to bring law and order back," he said.

The Biden administration and criminal-justice warriors in the Democratic Party have "released murderers, rapists, and gang members — savages all — on innocent people that walk the streets of our cities," Trump warned.

"They want Americans to be weak and poor, confused, divided, and afraid," Trump continued. "Why they want that, I don't know. It's the only thing I can't figure out. 

"If you put me back in the White House, however, their reign will be over and America will be a free nation once again."

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
