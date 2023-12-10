Trump: McConnell 'Checked Out,' Hope He Gets Out'

While some in the GOP primary have admitted Republicans in Congress have contributed to runaway inflation under President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump fingered the No. 1 culprit: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"He seems to be checked out now," Trump told the New York Young Republicans Club Gala in a speech Saturday night. "He seems to be checked out.

"I hope to hell to he gets out of there."

Biden's America is potentially spending its way into a potential depression, Trump warned, all because McConnell helped Senate Democrats get the votes on massive spending packages, while raising the debt ceiling.

"You watch: We are very, very close to a depression from the likes of which we have never seen," Trump said. "We owe $36 trillion and this guy has no clue. You know Mitch McConnell gave him $10 trillion for them to hand away like candy.

"He is almost, I could say — and maybe he is — worse than any of them that he allowed them to have votes.

"You add it up, it's close to $10 trillion. And they go and they hand it out like candy.

"And it's the one thing that they can say and the only reason they got it is because Mitch McConnell and his little gang of people gave it to them.

"It is a disgrace to the Republican Party, and it's a disgrace to our nation."

Trump joked he has to check his criticism of the longtime GOP leader before the gala because Rep. Matt Gaetz and former White House strategic adviser Steve Bannon are huge McConnell fans.

"But I have to be careful when I say it because Matt Gaetz is a big, big fan of Mitch McConnell," Trump joked. "He's a big fan. And Bannon must love him. You love Mitch."

