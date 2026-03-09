Trump Praises Australia for Aiding Iranian Soccer Players

President Donald Trump on Monday praised Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's handling of asylum for members of Iran's national women's soccer team.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Albanese was addressing what he described as a "rather delicate situation" involving players who may face safety concerns.

"I just spoke to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, of Australia, concerning the Iranian National Women's Soccer Team," Trump wrote.

"He's on it! Five have already been taken care of, and the rest are on their way," Trump continued.

Australia on Tuesday agreed to provide visas to five of Iran's women's soccer team players to stay in the country after they sought asylum, fearing persecution in their home country.

The remaining players are in a hotel on the Gold Coast, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told a news conference, adding that he had also offered the other team members the chance to stay in Australia.

According to the president, some players remain hesitant to leave Iran due to concerns about potential retaliation against their families.

"Some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don't return," Trump wrote.

The president did not provide further details about the alleged threats or identify the players involved.

The Iranian government has not publicly commented on Trump's remarks.

Trump commended Albanese's handling of the matter, saying the Australian leader was managing a sensitive situation involving the athletes.

"In any event, the Prime Minister is doing a very good job having to do with this rather delicate situation," Trump said, concluding his message with "God bless Australia!"

Iran's women's national soccer program has faced scrutiny in recent years amid broader tensions surrounding women's rights in the country.

Female athletes and activists have sometimes faced restrictions and pressure from authorities related to dress codes, travel, and public participation in sports.

International advocacy groups have previously raised concerns about the safety of Iranian female athletes who criticize the government or seek to remain abroad.