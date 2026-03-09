Trump Says Iran Conflict 'Very Complete' After Strikes

President Donald Trump said Monday the conflict with Iran "is very complete, pretty much," more than a week after the U.S. launched Operation Epic Fury targeting the Islamic Republic's political leadership and military infrastructure.

In a telephone interview with CBS News, Trump said the conflict could be over soon.

"I think the war is very complete, pretty much," he said. "They have no navy, no communications, they've got no air force." He added that the U.S. is "very far" ahead of his initial four-to-six-week timeline.

The U.S. launched the attack on Feb. 28 in coordination with Israel. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during the initial phase of the attack.

When asked about Iran's new leader, Khamenei's son Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump said, "I have no message for him. None whatsoever." He added that he has someone in mind to replace Khamenei but did not elaborate.

Trump noted that ships are moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global trade route for oil tankers, after Iran threatened to attack vessels passing through. He added that he is "thinking about taking it over."

Trump then issued a warning to Iran.

"They've shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute or it's going to be the end of that country," he said.