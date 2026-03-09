Iran Vows Heavier Missile Warheads, Wider Strikes

Iran's missile attacks will grow stronger, more frequent, and farther, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force said Monday, according to Iranian state media.

Brig. Gen. Majid Mousavi said the force and frequency of Iranian missile launches will increase as the country continues to expand its missile capabilities, Iran's state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Mousavi said Iran also plans to deploy significantly heavier payloads on its missiles as part of an effort to strengthen the country's deterrence strategy.

“From now on, no missiles will be launched with warheads lighter than 1 ton,” Mousavi said, according to remarks carried by IRNA.

The commander said the shift reflects Iran's efforts to upgrade the destructive power of its missile arsenal.

Iran has spent decades developing one of the largest missile programs in the Middle East, which Iranian leaders say is necessary for national defense and deterrence.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force oversees Iran's ballistic missile and drone programs, according to Reuters and The Associated Press.

Iranian officials have repeatedly highlighted advances in the range and accuracy of their missiles, saying some systems are capable of striking targets across the Middle East.

The U.S. and its allies have warned that Iran's expanding missile program threatens regional stability and could be used to deliver nuclear weapons, according to AP.

Tehran has rejected those accusations, insisting its missile program is defensive and necessary to deter adversaries.

Mousavi's remarks suggest Iran intends to continue expanding the reach and destructive power of its missile forces despite international pressure.

Iranian state media did not provide a timeline for when the heavier warheads or expanded launch operations would begin.