×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | america first agenda summit | speech

Newsmax to Carry Trump's D.C. Speech Live

pro-trump hats are seen at a rally in ohio
(Stephen Zenner/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 25 July 2022 12:38 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's speech in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday will be televised live on Newsmax.

Trump is the keynote speaker at the sold-out America First Agenda Summit. His speech is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

This will be Trump's first return to Washington since leaving office in January 2021. He is expected to use the speech to look forward and explain how a second term for him as president would benefit the nation.

"The @A1Policy Center for American Security team — @generalkellogg, @JOlidort, Gloria MacDonald and myself are ready for AFPI's America First Agenda Summit in DC! President Trump gives the keynote address Tuesday @ 3 pm! I hope you can watch!" former National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz tweeted Monday.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump's speech in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday will be televised live on Newsmax.
donald trump, america first agenda summit, speech
169
2022-38-25
Monday, 25 July 2022 12:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved