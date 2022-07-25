Newsmax to Carry Trump's D.C. Speech Live

Former President Donald Trump's speech in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday will be televised live on Newsmax.

Trump is the keynote speaker at the sold-out America First Agenda Summit. His speech is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

This will be Trump's first return to Washington since leaving office in January 2021. He is expected to use the speech to look forward and explain how a second term for him as president would benefit the nation.

"The @A1Policy Center for American Security team — @generalkellogg, @JOlidort, Gloria MacDonald and myself are ready for AFPI's America First Agenda Summit in DC! President Trump gives the keynote address Tuesday @ 3 pm! I hope you can watch!" former National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz tweeted Monday.

