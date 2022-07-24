Trump: Iran Closer to Nukes Under Biden, 'Might Have One Now'

As he checked down the myriad ways President Joe Biden has made America less safe, former President Donald Trump warned Iran's rogue regime is now closer than ever to having a nuclear weapon – if they do not have one already.

"And now, you read the papers, they have all of the enriched materials they need," Trump told young conservatives at the Turning Point Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night. "They can have nuclear weapons in a very short period of time. I'm talking about a matter of months or less. They might have one now."

Trump warned a nuclear Iran would change the world even more negatively than "radical left Democrats" have already done to "destroy our country."

"Once they have that, it's a whole different game," Trump warned of a nuclear Iran. "It's a terrible thing that's happened to our country. Our country has never been in a position like this.

"The election was stolen, it was rigged, and now our country is being destroyed, systematically destroyed."

Trump decertified the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action during his administration amid intelligence that suggested Iran was not abiding by the agreement that former President Barack Obama allegedly paid to Iran - $400 million - to slow down their plan to become a world nuclear power.

"Despite the great outside dangers, our biggest threat remains the sick and sinister and ever evil people from within our country," Trump said, pointing to "shifty" Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and "psycho" House Speaker "crazy" Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"They're sick; they want to damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you," Trump continued. "Obviously, they want me to not to be the candidate."

Trump blasted Democrats for attempting to get him to stop talking about a 2024 campaign.

"There's no chance I do that; there's just no chance I do that; I can't do that," Trump said. "Because I love you and I love this country. We can't let this happen. They're coming after me because I am standing up for you. That's why they're coming after me, and because you're a force."

Trump finished his speech, blasting the Biden administration's "destruction" of America.

"We are a nation that is allowing Iran to build a massive nuclear weapon, which they will, incredibly, be allowed to bring forward very, very soon. And, right now, China is using the trillions of dollars it has taken from us from over many, many years to build a military that will out-rival our own.

"And just two years ago we had Iran, China, Russia, and North Korea in check. They weren't going to do a thing against us and everyone knew it, because you know what? They respected your leader and they respected your country.

"And perhaps most importantly, we are nation that is no longer respected or listened to around the world. We are a nation that in many ways has become a joke. And we are a nation that is hostile to liberty, freedom, and to faith."