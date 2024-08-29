Trump on Florida Abortion Restriction: 'Want More Than 6 Weeks'

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will vote to end Florida's proposed constitutional amendment that would overturn the state's six-week abortion ban, telling the Daily Mail he thinks it should be more than six weeks.

After the interview Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign national press secretary, stressed the candidate did not say which way he would vote.

"President Trump has not yet said how he will vote on the ballot initiative in Florida, he simply reiterated that he believes six weeks is too short," Leavitt wrote in a statement.

"Well, I do know" how I will vote, "but I do want more than six weeks," he told the news outlet in an interview conducted from his Mar-a-Lago home.

"I want more than six weeks. I think six weeks is a mistake. And I'll be expressing that soon, but I want more than six weeks. And in Florida, we have a six-week program, and that's what I believe that you're voting on, and I think it should be more than six weeks."

Trump, a registered voter in Florida, hedged previously on how he would vote on the amendment, known as Amendment 4.

In September, he called it a "terrible mistake" for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to have signed the six-week restriction into law.

The Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade left the decision of whether and how to restrict abortion to the states, creating a patchwork of laws across the country, with most Republican-led states imposing new restrictions and states led by Democrats passing protections.

Twenty-five million women of childbearing age now live in states where abortions are more difficult to get than before the ruling.

Trump has approached abortion from a political stance, saying that the Supreme Court's decision gave conservatives room to negotiate new restrictions. He has argued Republicans' push for abortion restrictions hurt the GOP in the 2022 midterm elections and that GOP candidates need to do a better job of explaining the issue.

