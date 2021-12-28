Trumps Surprise Tornado-Ravaged Family With Christmas Gifts

Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump surprised a Missouri family with Christmas gifts after the family's home was destroyed and a 9-year-old member killed by a recent tornado.

Pam Moore videoed granddaughter Avalinn Rackley, 7, reacting after learning presents had arrived from the Trumps.

"These boxes came in the mail, and they are from ... President Trump! Both of these boxes. Can you believe it?" Moore says in the video posted on her Facebook page.

"Oh my God!" the seated girl screams as she smiles and leans back.

Avalinn was wearing a back brace and matching Christmas pajamas with her dad, Trey Rackley.

A video showing Avalinn and her sisters taking shelter in their bathroom went viral after more than 30 tornadoes rampaged through Kentucky, Missouri, and three other states in early December.

The Trumps did not publicize the gifts or the Rackleys' reactions to receiving the presents. They only became known after Moore's social media post.

Moore said the presents included "hats signed by Donald Trump, Presidential blankets, American Girl Dolls, books signed by President Trump and Melania, pens, bracelets and so much more."

Moore also posted a copy of the Trumps' letter to Avalinn.

"We are so encouraged by the strength and determination you have shown during this very difficult time. You will remain in our hearts for complete care and comfort as you continue to recover," the letter read.

"With your steadfast spirit, and the unwavering strength and support of your wonderful family and many friends, your future potential is limitless."

Avalinn suffered serious injuries due to the Dec. 10 tornado, which killed her sister, Annistyn, in Caruthersville, Missouri. Trey Rackley and Avalinn's younger sister, Alanna, suffered minor injuries, the Daily Mail reported.

Avalinn's mom, Meghan Rackley, is recovering slowly from severe brain trauma but has since woken up from a coma.

A devastating swarm of tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states, killing more than 70 people in Kentucky and leaving a trail of destroyed homes and businesses along a path that stretched more than 200 miles, officials said Dec. 11.

More than 650 residents and 170 first responders were in temporary housing in Kentucky following the outbreak of the deadly tornadoes, which also caused $3.6 billion in damage across nine states.