×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | trump | jeffress | dallas | christmas

Trump: 'I Think Our Nation Is in Great Trouble'

donald trump stands in front of christmas tree
President Donald Trump takes part in the annual lighting of the national Christmas tree in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 5, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 21 December 2021 12:10 PM

Former President Donald Trump says he believes the U.S. is in "great trouble," but is convinced that the nation will come back "stronger than ever."

Trump made his remarks at First Baptist of Dallas on Sunday, where he delivered a special Christmas message, according to CBS Local. He received a standing ovation as he walked onstage with his friend Robert Jeffress, who is a senior pastor.

"As you know we’re in trouble now," Trump said. "I think our nation is in great trouble. I don’t think we’ve ever had a time like this with what happened in Afghanistan — the way that was done so badly. And you look at the borders and you look at the inflation which is going to rip the country to pieces.

"There’s a lot of clouds hanging over our country right now. Very dark clouds. But we will come back bigger, better and stronger than ever. I’m telling you that.

"Our country needs a savior right now. And our country has a savior. And it’s not me. It’s somebody much higher up than me. Much higher."

Trump wished the crowd a merry Christmas and noted, "It’s a great time of the year."

And he ended his address by saying: "It’s America first. And make America great again. We will do it. Thank you all very much."

The CBS television affiliate noted Trump spoke before an estimated crowd of 4,000 parishioners.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump says he believes the U.S. is in "great trouble," but is convinced that the nation will come back "stronger than ever."
trump, jeffress, dallas, christmas
237
2021-10-21
Tuesday, 21 December 2021 12:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved