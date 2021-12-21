Trump: 'I Think Our Nation Is in Great Trouble'

Former President Donald Trump says he believes the U.S. is in "great trouble," but is convinced that the nation will come back "stronger than ever."

Trump made his remarks at First Baptist of Dallas on Sunday, where he delivered a special Christmas message, according to CBS Local. He received a standing ovation as he walked onstage with his friend Robert Jeffress, who is a senior pastor.

"As you know we’re in trouble now," Trump said. "I think our nation is in great trouble. I don’t think we’ve ever had a time like this with what happened in Afghanistan — the way that was done so badly. And you look at the borders and you look at the inflation which is going to rip the country to pieces.

"There’s a lot of clouds hanging over our country right now. Very dark clouds. But we will come back bigger, better and stronger than ever. I’m telling you that.

"Our country needs a savior right now. And our country has a savior. And it’s not me. It’s somebody much higher up than me. Much higher."

Trump wished the crowd a merry Christmas and noted, "It’s a great time of the year."

And he ended his address by saying: "It’s America first. And make America great again. We will do it. Thank you all very much."

The CBS television affiliate noted Trump spoke before an estimated crowd of 4,000 parishioners.